Valentine's Day 2020: Romantic Restaurants In Dubai To Have Dinner With Your Loved One

With its endless Instagram opportunities at every turn, it is not hard to see why many people come to Dubai looking forward to spending some great romantic quality time. Dubai is one of the best places to have a romantic dinner with a loved one. Here are the best restaurants in Dubai for couples that are a must-visit. Read ahead to know more-

Restaurants in Dubai for couples

Dhow Cruise Dubai

If the idea of having dinner in between the waters seems perfect for you, Dhow Cruise Dubai is your place to be. Standing out in the line of boats at the Dubai creek, this incredible floating restaurant has stylish interiors and serves you one of the best assortments of international cuisines, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. The service is warm and courteous and sometimes makes you feel as if you are in a 5-star hotel.

At.mosphere

At.mosphere is the world’s highest restaurant. It is lavishly perched on the 123rd floor of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. Prior reservation with a fee is necessary to dine at At.mosphere. The view from the restaurant is simply breath-taking. Especially after sundown, you can see all of Dubai glittering below lit by radiant lights. At.mosphere serves some great steak and mouth-watering desserts. Though the place is pricey, once you visit, you will realize it is totally worth it.

101 Dining Lounge and Bar

This elegant waterside restaurant is sure to make your special evening even more wonderful. 101 offers a dedicated sense of relaxation with views of pristine water all around. With lots of open space, decorated with high style furniture, the place gives you an elevated sense of lounge experience. The menu is predominantly European but, also has a Spanish touch to it. The waiters are well versed with the taste of dishes and thus even help you in making a perfect choice. The Spanish plate of caramelized sweet onions, Calcotada and the Chicken Chorizo are a must-have.

Maui Beach Bar

Dine-in private cabanas on the Dubai Marina with only nature for a company at the Maui Beach Bar. Enjoy a three-course menu complete with champagne and candlelight. Take a walk mid-meal hand-in-hand on the beach with your special person or just enjoy the divine food at your table. End your night with the delicious rose bonbon specially made for you.