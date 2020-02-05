Tom Hiddleston Joins Netflix's Political Thriller 'White Stork' After 'Loki'

Tom Hiddleston is evidently having a busy 2020 already with multiple projects lined up for him to feature in. Recently, the actor had shared a behind the scenes video from Marvel's Loki series, which will debut on Disney+. Now it is revealed that Tom Hiddleston is hopping right from one streaming service to another with the Netflix political thriller White Stork.

Tom Hiddleston in Netflix's White Stork

This will be Hiddleston's second limited series after featuring in The Night Manager for which he picked up a Golden Globe award too. The political thriller White Stork will be a 10 episode limited series produced by the firm Eleven who previously produced the successful Sex Education series for Netflix. As per reports, AMC was previously working on the limited series with a working title of Spadehead which has been renamed to White Stork.

Tom Hiddleston will be leading the series which will reportedly be based on the political landscape of the United Kingdom. Christopher Dunlop will be the series creator for Tom Hiddleston's White Stork while Kristoffer Nyholm will direct the limited series. The series will reportedly be also a commentary on the socio-political aspects of today's world. An official synopsis for White Stork has also been released.

The official synopsis hints that the lead character named James Cooper will be selected to run for a seat in the parliament while a primetime reporter is set to find background information about James. Asher Millan, the reporter's character, will eventually find out damaging information about James Cooper which can hurt his campaign as well as personal life. The official synopsis describes White Stork as a political thriller about the paradox of truth in a post-truth world.

Image courtesy - Tom Hiddleston Instagram

