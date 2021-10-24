Alec Baldwin-like 'on The Set' Accidents That Injured Big B & More Actors In The Past

Alec Baldwin accidentally shooting the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, with a prop gun during the shooting of his movie Rust became a huge talking point. This is not the first time that such an accident has taken place on films sets. The immediate incident that was talked about was martial art icon and actor Bruce Lee's son Brandon Lee dying under similar circumstances because of a prop gunshot.

The Indian film industry has not escaped such incidents either. There have been numerous accidents involving some of the big names. Some of them have led to serious injuries and even deaths.

Here's looking at some freak accidents in Indian cinema

Shootout at Wadala: The closest incident in Bollywood to the latest on-set tragedy would be on the sets of Shootout at Wadala in 2013. Anil Kapoor fired a blank bullet towards John Abraham for a sequence. However, he shot it from 4.9 feet away instead of the planned 15 feet apart. Fortunately, it did not turn fatal. However, John was hurt in his neck, though it was not major.

Coolie: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his second birthday on August 2. That's because Big B was revived that day at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after a near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie in 1983. He was seriously injured in the intestines after being punched by Puneet Issar for an action scene.

Khakee: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fractured her foot after she was hit by a jeep, which was to stop just away from her, on the sets of Khakee in 2004. She was seriously hurt after being thrown in the bushes.

Maastigudi: Two stuntmen died after jumping off a helicopter during the shooting of the Kannada movie Maastigudi in 2016 into the Tippagondanahalli lake near Bengaluru, from a height of 50 feet and drowned in the lake.

Kolilakkam: Well-known Malayalam actor Jayan, died in a stunt involving climbing a helicopter from a moving motorcycle. He died after the helicopter crashed when he was hanging on to it on the sets of a movie Kolilakkam in 1980 in Sholavaram, near Madras, Tamil Nadu.

Indian 2: Among the recent such tragedies was on the sets of the movie Indian 2. Three technicians died when a massive crane crashed, with actor Kamal Haasan, director Shankar escaping by a whisker in February 2020.

Mother India: Sunil Dutt saved Nargis when a fire broke out on the set of their film, Mother India, in 1960. Their bond grew stronger during his recovery and they married later.

Sword of Tipu Sultan: Actor Sanjay Khan was hospitalised and underwent multiple surgeries for a year after a massive fire on the sets of Sword of Tipu Sultan in 1989 in Mysore, that killed 62 people.