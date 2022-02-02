Ali Abbas Zafar Launches Production House AAZ Films; Varun, Shahid & More Send Best Wishes

Filmmaker and screenwriter Ali Abbas Zafar has donned the director's hat for several Bollywood films and has worked with many A-list actors. He made his directorial debut in 2011 with the romance comedy Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and went on to direct movies like Gunday, Ek Tha Tiger, Sultaan and more. After making several mainstream films, the director recently launched his production company titled AAZ Films. Several Bollywood stars congratulated him and sent him their best wishes.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ali Abbas Zafar introduced his new venture, a production company AAZ Films. Sharing the logo of his new company, the filmmaker penned how creating stories had been a magical journey for him. He wrote, "It has been a magical journey of creating stories and by the grace of God." He further thanked those who helped him during his journey and wrote, "I thank everyone who has helped me to be where I am today. Lots of love." "This journey will move forward with AAZ Films with our official handle," the filmmaker concluded.

Bollywood stars wish Ali Abbas Zafar the best for his new production house

Taking to his Instagram stories, Varun Dhawan sent Ali Abbas Zafar his best wishes for his new venture. The actor shared the logo of the new company and wrote, "Congratulations," while tagging the director. "Best of luck for your new journey Salaam," the Bhediya star added.

Arjun Kapor and Ranveer Singh, who worked with Ali Abbas Zafar in the action-drama Gunday, also sent him their best wishes. Sharing the director's latest Instagram post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "The original Gunda, the Mainstream maker, The dude from Dehradun!!" Always special to see a friend do bloody well & open his own production house and be successful at making movie & content..." the actor further added. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh penned, "Bhai ki bhaari entry. All the best, brother! Love you!"

Shahid Kapoor is currently working with Ali Abbas Zafar for his next film. While details about the movie are currently under wraps, as per reports, it has been tentatively titled Bloody Daddy. As the director launched his production house, Shahid Kapoor took to his IG stories to share a picture of Ali Abbas Zafar taking a selfie. In the story, he wrote, "Ye hai selfieking @aliabbaszafar and here's welcoming his @aazfilms to the instaverse."

