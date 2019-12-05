Ali Fazal, Jaaved Jaaferi Can't Stop Laughing Over Bollywood's 'Inception' Concept

The Indian film industry has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. Filmmaking in the country has progressed in terms of both the writing as well as the technicalities. Many films have been lauded for brilliant screenplays and visual effects too, but for some reason, a comparison is always made with Hollywood, and how Bollywood can never match up to the big industry. One person, thus was curious to know why India could not ever make a film on the lines of Christopher Nolan’s Inception. As the user asked it on Quora, a funny response citing a still from Haseena Maan Jayegi is making the celebrites laugh out loud. The still that apparently featured Karisma Kapoor was used to mock its ‘Inception’ level concept for playing a sport with a different kind of ball and uniform on the ground.

READ: Tom Hardy's Best Movies: Dunkirk, Inception And Other Films You Must Watch

Ali Fazal and Jaaved Jaaferi were the celebrities who could not stop laughing after an image of the question and answer on Quora surfaced. For the unversed, Quora is an online platform where one can post any question, and those associated with the platform can answer it. The question posed was “Why doesn’t Bollywood make films like Inception?” One user had a hilarious take on it by sharing a still from Haseena Maan Jaayegi where a group of girls are playing a sport. The answer continued, "The girls are playing Basketball. With a football. On a golf course. Dressed in tennis gear. Except for the captain who’s wearing yoga pants. That’s the closest Bollywood has ever come to a concept like Inception." While Jaaved Jaaferi posted a laughing emoji, Ali Fazal wrote, “This is Epic!! Please see this..”

Here are their posts:

This is Epic!! Please see this.. pic.twitter.com/ps0MEDTddl — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) December 5, 2019

READ: The 'Inception' Climax Was A Reality And Not A Dream. Here's How We Know....

The reason for the connection was because Inception was hailed for its never-seen-before concept of a dream within a dream. And this, many years before Inception, had done so with a with a sport within a sport concept. The movies of the ‘90s in particular are often poked fun for various illogical scenes and more. One only needs to go to YouTube to spot numerous channels, that had flourished over such things with ‘reviews.’

READ: Death On The Nile: Ali Fazal's Look From Gal Gadot's Film Out Now, See Here

Haseena Maan Jaayegi is a 1999 movie directed by David Dhawan. The comedy movie had featured Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor and Pooja Batra in lead roles. The film was a big success at the box office

READ: Jaaved Jaaferi Reacts On Joining Coolie No 1 Cast, This Is What He Said

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.