Tom Hardy's Best Movies: Dunkirk, Inception And Other Films You Must Watch

Edward Thomas Hardy, popularly known as Tom Hardy, is an English actor and producer. The actor is known for his sharp looks and chiselled jawline. Hardy has worked in several popular films like Dunkirk, Mad Max Fury Road, Inception and many more. The actor also plays the role of Alfie Solomons in the BBC's crime-drama Peaky Blinders. He is known for wowing fans with his distinctive roles. Let’s take a look at some of the popular movies starring Tom Hardy.

Also read: Tom Hardy: The Peaky Blinders Actor's Inspiring Journey In Hollywood

Bronson

Bronson is a 2008 crime-drama directed by Nicolas Winding Refn. In this movie, Tom Hardy plays the role of Charles Bronson, a convict who is incarcerated after robbing a jewellery store. He faces the brutal life in prison. There’s no one tougher or more brutal in the English penal system than prisoner Michael Peterson, aka Charles Bronson (Tom Hardy).

Also read: Tom Hardy Accidentally Shares A Selfie From The First Day Of Venom 2 Shoot; Deletes Later

Mad Mad: Fury Road

Mad Max Fury Road is a post-apocalyptic action movie. After a gigantic nuclear deterrence, Tom Hardy, aka Max faces the horrors that Immortan Joe has inflicted upon their world. After the Mad Max trilogy (which starred Mel Gibson) in the 70s and 80s, Tom Hardy took up the mantle of Mad Max in the 2015 film. A sequel titled Mad Max: The Wasteland is in works.

Dunkirk

Dunkirk is a story set during World War II where soldiers from the British Empire, Belgium and France try to evacuate from the town of Dunkirk during an arduous battle with German forces. Released in 2017, this movie is directed by Christopher Nolan. Tom played the role of a farrier who provides air support.

Legend

This is the story of two identical twins Reggie and Ronnie Ray, who rise through the ranks of the criminal underworld to become two of England's most dreaded mafia dons. Tom Hardy plays the role of these twins. The movie was released in 2015 and is directed by Brian Helgeland.

Inception

This movie is directed and produced by Christopher Nolan. The film stars Leonardo Di Caprio, Ellen Page, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy. The story revolves around Leo’s character who steals information from his targets by entering their dreams. Tom Hardy played the supporting role as a Henchman to Leo.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.