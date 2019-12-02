The Debate
The Debate
Jaaved Jaaferi Reacts On Joining Coolie No 1 Cast, This Is What He Said

Bollywood News

Jaaved Jaaferi is now set to feature in the Coolie No 1 remake. The actor has now made a statement online on joining the cast of the upcoming comedy film.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jaaved Jaaferi

Coolie No 1 is an upcoming comedy film that will star Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The movie is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name that starred the popular comedy actor Govinda in the lead role. It has now been announced that the remake of Coolie No 1 will also feature the hilariously talented comedy-actor Jaaved Jaaferi in a prominent role. Jaaved himself has now made a comment on joining the cast of the upcoming film.

Jaaved Jaaferi on working with Coolie No 1 cast

The remake of Coolie No 1 is being helmed by David Dhawan, who also directed the original film, and is being produced by Pooja Entertainment. It was the official Twitter handle of the production house that announced the addition of Jaaved Jaaferi to the main cast. Below is the Tweet that announced the addition of Jaaved Jaaferi to the lead cast of the film.

Jaaved Jaaferi is most loved for his roles in comedy films and he is well-known for his perfect comedic timing that never fails to make audiences laugh. Some of his most beloved comedy movies include Jajantaram Mamantaram, Dhamaal and Salaam Namaste. The hilarious actor has now responded to the announcement of joining the main cast of Coolie No 1. In the caption for his tweet, he says that he really enjoys working with the team and that the film will be a riot.

Coolie No 1 will also feature Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania in prominent roles. The movie is slated to release on May 1, 2020. The first look for the film was revealed earlier this year on May 1, 2019. 

