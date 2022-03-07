Actor Ali Fazal, best known for his notable performances in movies namely Fukrey, Bobby Jasoos, Always Kabhi Kabhi, recently shared a hilarious BTS video of himself on social media that depicted how he made his Death on the Nile co-actors groove to Bollywood dance number.

Ali Fazal is currently working on his upcoming movies namely Happy Ab Bhag Jayegi! and Kandahar. While Happy Ab Bhag Jayegi! will mark the sequel to the earlier Bollywood film, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. On the other hand, the makers are yet to release more updates on the film, Kandahar.

Death on the Nile stars groove to a Bollywood song with Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a behind the scene video clip of himself in which he can be seen on the sets with his co-stars from the film, Death on the Nile. In the video, he can be seen teaching quirky Bollywood dance moves to all of them with an upbeat movie song playing in the background. The video was originally shared by a crew member on the set and the actor then reposted it to his official Instagram handle. In the caption, he mentioned that they were dancing together in between the setups during the shoot and revealed how he totally forgot about the video.

The caption read, "oh my godddd, see me rehearsing my fat ass in that robe!! Hahah i totallly forgot about this video!! Well, all for Agatha Christie.. ( i still hav no idea what i was shaking to" (sic)

The fans were left cracked up the moment they watched it on Ali Fazal's Instagram and they shared laughing emojis in the comments section. Some fans also expressed their happiness on seeing the actor performing so well while others lauded his performance by adding clapping emojis in the comments. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Ali Fazal's latest Instagram video.

Death on the Nile cast

Apart from Ali Fazal essaying the role of Andrew Katchadourian in Death on the Nile, other cast members of the movie included Tom Bateman as Bouc, Annette Bening as Euphemia, Russell Brand as Linus Windlesham, Dawn French as Mrs Bowers, Gal Gadot as Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle, Rose Leslie as Louise Bourget, Sophie Okonedo as Salome Otterbourne, Susannah Fielding as Katherine, etc.

Image: Instagram/@alifazal9