Ali Fazal Supports Partner Richa Chadha As She Takes Legal Action Against Payal Ghosh

Richa Chadha's partner and actor Ali Fazal on Monday came out in support of Fukrey actress as she initiated "appropriate" legal action against Payal Ghosh. Ghosh allegedly dragged Richa's name in a "defamatory" manner, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Chadha took to Twitter to share her lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar's statement which states, "No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations."

Backing Richa's move, Ali wrote, "You lead us into a world of hope Richa. As Mr Chaplin once said - “ We all want to help one another, human beings are like that We want to live by each other's happiness, not by each other's misery We don't want to hate and despise one another...”. Thank you my love! With You!" [sic] Richa in response to this wrote, "grateful for you! Today and always" [sic]

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha on her Twitter updated that a "soft copy of the legal notice was sent to Ms.Ghosh but she refused to accept it." Richa wrote, "My person along with a person from my lawyers office, went to hand deliver the hard copy of the notice to her residence, which she/representative refused to take delivery of. We’ve got the refusal on video." [sic]

READ ALI FAZAL'S FULL MESSAGE

RICHA'S LEGAL NOTICE UPDATE

Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault

Payal Ghosh claimed that Anurag Kashyap had forced himself upon her around 2014-15. She tagged the PM Modi seeking action and protection amid possible ‘harm’ to her. After terming it as ‘lies’ in a tweet, Anurag Kashyap issued a statement from his lawyer about he being ‘pained’ and that he intends to pursue his rights and remedies in law as advised. Ghosh on the other hand, is set to register a police complaint and also another former complaint with the National Commission for Women.

The actor, who made her Hindi debut with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, also claimed that Kashyap claimed that there were other female artistes who he got intimate with, including Chadha.

