Ali Fazal Supports Partner Richa Chadha As She Takes Legal Action Against Payal Ghosh

Richa Chadha's partner and actor Ali Fazal on Monday came out in support of Fukrey actress as she initiated "appropriate" legal action against Payal Ghosh. Ghosh allegedly dragged Richa's name in a "defamatory" manner, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Chadha took to Twitter to share her lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar's statement which states, "No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations."
Backing Richa's move, Ali wrote, "You lead us into a world of hope Richa. As Mr Chaplin once said - “ We all want to help one another, human beings are like that We want to live by each other's happiness, not by each other's misery We don't want to hate and despise one another...”. Thank you my love! With You!" [sic] Richa in response to this wrote, "grateful for you! Today and always" [sic]
Meanwhile, Richa Chadha on her Twitter updated that a "soft copy of the legal notice was sent to Ms.Ghosh but she refused to accept it." Richa wrote, "My person along with a person from my lawyers office, went to hand deliver the hard copy of the notice to her residence, which she/representative refused to take delivery of. We’ve got the refusal on video." [sic]
My love, you, who has stood up for women time and time again, today had to go through this ordeal. And yet, you come out strong as ever. My partner , your resilience, your kindness, and empathy have touched many people, and i have had the fortune of being witness to that over the time ive known you . The battles you’ve fought to create an equal society which isnt fractured by hate . And within that to be able to champion women all along ... and keep your art at par with the best, takes courage and nerves of steel. I am so proud of you because i know you wont stop standing up for those in need, specially women who’ve lost their voices within the many patriarchal set ups we face today the world over. I believe every voice must be heard. I believe in dissent. But I also believe in the power of truth and justice. They indeed prevail. I believe in using our right to speak up but with utmost responsibility. I believe that we as a society need to empower our women so that their fearless voices echo in all its glory and yet with care and gentleness. I say this today, not because you’re my partner but because people like you make the world a better place and we need you. . Love you . With you. Always. # Repost @therichachadha ・・・ 💪🏼
Update : While members of the Press were allowed to go up and continue interviewing Ms. Ghosh, the person from my legal team was stopped from serving her the legal notice at the gate of her residence this evening. https://t.co/jMipIgzgog pic.twitter.com/2TAQ2GsWWO— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 21, 2020
Payal Ghosh claimed that Anurag Kashyap had forced himself upon her around 2014-15. She tagged the PM Modi seeking action and protection amid possible ‘harm’ to her. After terming it as ‘lies’ in a tweet, Anurag Kashyap issued a statement from his lawyer about he being ‘pained’ and that he intends to pursue his rights and remedies in law as advised. Ghosh on the other hand, is set to register a police complaint and also another former complaint with the National Commission for Women.
The actor, who made her Hindi debut with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, also claimed that Kashyap claimed that there were other female artistes who he got intimate with, including Chadha.
