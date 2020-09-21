Payal Ghosh Slams 'politics' Over Allegations On Anurag Kashyap; Raises 'smash Patriarchy'

Payal Ghosh has denied any ‘political’ link to her allegations of sexual assault against Anurag Kashyap. The actor clarified that she had not ‘misused the situation.’ Ghosh also highlighted the support for Rhea Chakraborty from Bollywood stars by posting ‘smash the patriarchy’ message as she sought support from India.

Payal Ghosh on allegations against Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh wrote that men would ‘go to war’ against someone who would misbehave with a woman from their family as she hit out at people who had alleged a political link to her allegations.

People who are saying that it's for politics and that I am misusing the situation. Imagine ( god forbid) your sister or daughter in my position, it can even be the mother.. and then let's talk. You would go to war against such men. Isn't it ? PERIOD!! — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 20, 2020

Numerous film stars had come to Anurag Kashyap’s defence and some had questioned the ‘timing’ of the allegations against the director known to be a staunch critic of the government. Hansal Mehta was one of those to ask if it was a ‘witch hunt’ to silence an ‘artist with a dissenting opinion’ and pointing out ‘then the tagging’ of the Prime Minister.

3/ but sexual harasser is something i dont want to believe about him. as I write this I'm pained, troubled and full of questions. for one the timing of leveling these accusations. then the tagging of our hon'ble PM. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 20, 2020

In another tweet, she wrote how ‘people blame women for everything’, and then post the ‘smash the patriarchy’, referring to the ‘roses are red…’ message posted by many stars like Sonam K Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor, among others to support Rhea Chakraborty, after she had been arrested.

She wrote that it was time to let the women be heard and that a ‘voice suppressed is a generation of women oppressed’. She asserted ‘it’s 2020’ and sought support of the nation.

People blame women for everything and post smash the patriarchy. It's time to stand with the women. Let them be heard. A voice suppressed is a generation of women oppressed. It's 2020. Come on, India! #MeToo — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 21, 2020

Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault

Payal Ghosh claimed that Anurag Kashyap had forced himself upon her around 2014-15. She tagged the PM Modi seeking action and protection amid possible ‘harm’ to her. After terming it as ‘lies’ in a tweet, Anurag Kashyap issued a statement from his lawyer about he being ‘pained’ and that he intends to pursue his rights and remedies in law as advised. Ghosh on the other hand, is set to register a police complaint and also another former complaint with the National Commission for Women.

