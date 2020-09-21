Kalki Koechlin Backs Anurag Kashyap Versus Payal Ghosh; Pens 'love From An Ex Wife' Letter

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused by actor Payal Ghosh of sexual harassment, has garnered support from his ex-wife Kalki Koechlin who rebutted the allegations against Kashyap in a lengthy letter.

In a social media post voicing support for her ex-husband, actor Kalki Koechlin wrote, “You (Anurag) have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you have defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been a witness to it.”

Kalki said that Anurag Kashyap stood up for her integrity even after they separated in 2015 and supported her when she felt unsafe at work even before they got together. Kalki added that these ‘strange times’ where people are abusing one another and making ‘false claims’ without repercussions.

Sharing encouragement for the filmmaker, Kalki wrote, “There is a place of dignity beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you (Anurag) are familiar with that place.”

Sending love and support to her ex-husband who is facing sexual assault charges, the actress said, ‘hold on to his dignity and stay strong’.

Anurag Kashyap has found support in his industry friends, with Hansal Mehta, Taapse Pannu, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub as well as his other former wife- film editor Aarti Bajaj crediting him for creating a safe workspace for women, though no concrete comment has been made about the specific allegation.

Anurag's lawyer releases statement

Earlier in the day, the director’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani released an official statement on his behalf which has been shared by Kashyap on his Twitter handle. Priyanka Khimani stated that her client has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him.

"My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social media movement as important as #meetoo has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination," the statement reads.

'Anurag forced himself on me': Payal Ghosh

On Saturday, Payal Ghosh took to Twitter and wrote that the Anurag Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her. The 30-year-old actor tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against Kashyap. In a video released to ABN Telugu, Ghosh claimed that the incident happened in 2014-2015.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

