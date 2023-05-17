Alia Bhatt's Conversation With Korean Fan At Gucci Cruise Show After-party Wins Internet

Alia Bhatt has been named the first Indian Global Ambassador for the renowned Italian Fashion house, Gucci. The announcement was made at the Gucci Cruise Show 2024, held in Seoul, where Alia made her debut appearance as the brand’s newest global ambassador. Following the show, the actress attended an after-party, where she had an endearing encounter with a Korean fan.

A video circulating on social media captured the heartfelt interaction between Alia and a fan. The fan uploaded images and a video of their conversation, in which Alia can be seen engaging in a candid and friendly conversation. The fan requested Alia to visit France, to which the actress responded with a warm promise, saying, ‘I will come to your house’. The fans expressed their gratitude, praising Alia for her kindness and beauty.

The video where I talked with Alia.



You can also hear in the second video that korean are saying she is very pretty and asking me who she is.



— SEOJUN & ALIA NOTICED ME ⵣ (@bobxiing) May 16, 2023

Alia Bhatt at the Gucci Cruise After Party in Seoul.



She Was really kind with me. All the korean girls around didn't know her but everyone was amazed by her beauty.



— SEOJUN & ALIA NOTICED ME ⵣ (@bobxiing) May 16, 2023

Gucci Cruise 2024 After Party

However, the after party held in the vicinity of Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul, faced some challenges. Reports indicate that a significant number of noise complaints, totaling 52, were filed by residents living near the palace on the evening of May 16 KST. The escalating complaints led to the arrival of police cars, including riot police, at the scene. The noise disruptions prompted action from law enforcement, and the after party organisers received a fine for violating the Noise Control Act.

밤12시 다되도록 쿵쾅쿵쾅하더니 마침내 경찰 출동하길래 뭐지 싶었는데 경복궁 구찌쇼 애프터파티였네;; pic.twitter.com/P6rLjwIHZR — 신우 (@seenwu) May 16, 2023

Critics argued that the choice of the ‘D’ building near Gyeongbokgung Palace for the after party was ill-advised due to its distinctive design and wide windows, which likely amplified the noise. Complaints flooded online platforms, with some individuals claiming they could hear the music as if it were being played on the streets. Others mentioned that the laser lights used during the event were overwhelming.

The Gucci Cruise 2024 Fashion Show, held at Geunjeongjeon within Gyeongbokgung Palace, was a significant event celebrating Gucci’s 25th anniversary in South Korea. Alia Bhatt’s presence as the newly appointed Indian Global Ambassador garnered immense excitement among her fans, who congratulated her on social media following the announcement.