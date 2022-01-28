Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Gets New Release Date; Check Details

As the cases pertaining to COVID-19 have witnessed a slight dip, it brought a ray of hope for the filmmakers awaiting their mega releases. After witnessing several delays, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

The film starring Alia Bhatt in the lead was earlier slated to release theatrically on January 6, 2022, after it was locking horns with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. Later, the makers averted the clash and announced the new release date as of February 18. Now, finally, the makers have come up with a new release date and the film will release on February 25.

Gangubai Kathiawadi new release date announced

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s, which revolves around the life of a girl named Gangubai (played by Alia Bhatt) from Kathiawad, who became one of the most powerful women from Kamathipura. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and has Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in extended cameos. It also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari.

Ahead of the release, the film is set to reach a worldwide audience after it will have a grand world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial has been selected for Berlinale Special at the Berlin International Film Festival. This segment is dedicated to exemplary cinema. The criteria of this year's selection are the films shot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Festival's Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian had previously quipped in a press note that the festival is happy to present the Alia Bhatt starrer and continue the tradition of being a special setting for Indian movies. The artistic director further revealed they chose Gangubai Kathiawadi as it has a socially relevant subject, which is not only exclusive to India. He also mentioned the story of the film impressed the selection committee from the very beginning.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from this film, the actor will also be seen in Rajamouli’s RRR alongside Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and more. She also has Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra and Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt