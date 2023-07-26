Alia Bhatt Always Carries THESE Things Of Ranbir And Raha Kapoor In Her Bag

Alia Bhatt is currently undertaking the promotions of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress is reuniting with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in the family drama. In a new interview, she revealed what she carries in her bag.

3 things you need to know

Alia Bhatt is the mother of her nine-month-old daughter Raha Kapoor.

The actress will feature in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which will release on July 21.

She will play the role of a Bengali journalist in the movie.

Alia Bhatt says her bag has become Raha’s bag

In an interview with Vogue, the Raazi actress revealed what she carries in her bag. While listing out the things inside the bag, she revealed that being a new mother, most of the things she carries during her travels are related to her daughter Raha. She also showed a little napkin which she carries with herself as the infant often drools.





Alia mentioned that has to carry mittens, napkins, pacifiers and an extra pair of socks every time she is travelling with her daughter. She recalled once thinking, “I was like my bag has now become Raha’s bag. It’s no longer my bag.” The video of the actress talking about her daughter taking over her bag is doing rounds on the internet.

Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor’s gift for her

(Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated her birthday in London this year | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

In the same video, the actress also revealed what her husband, Ranbir Kapoor got her as a gift on her birthday. She flaunted a gold bracelet and mentioned, “This is new. My husband gave this to me for my birthday, so I like to keep it with me because whenever I’m not in the middle of a shoot, I’m going for lunch or dinner or I’m going out or whatever, I put it on.” She celebrated her 31st birthday in London with her husband and other family members.

Alia Bhatt has big plans for her daughter

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter in November last year. During the recent promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actor admitted that she was not the smartest student in her class. However, she thinks differently for her daughter and said, “When I look at my daughter, I think tu toh scientist banegi (you will become a scientist).”