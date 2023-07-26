Ranbir Kapoor Reviews Alia Bhatt Starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Kamaal Hai...

Ranbir Kapoor recently attended a special screening of his wife Alia Bhatt's latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He walked the red carpet hand in hand with his wife, Alia, for the screening of the film. The couple was seen twinning in black tees that showed their support for the film with the words 'Team Rocky Aur Rani' emblazoned across them.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

The movie is scheduled for a grand release on July 28th.

Ranbir Kapoor's enthusiastic response for the film

The screening took place at a prominent cinema in Mumbai, where industry insiders and close friends of the couple gathered. Post the screening, a beaming Ranbir Kapoor shared his thoughts with the media. He expressed his overwhelming pride and joy, stating, "Kamaal hai! This film is a superhit."

Alia Bhatt's return to the silver screen after motherhood

The movie, directed by Karan Johar, marks Alia Bhatt's first project since embracing motherhood. The actress stunned fans when she shot for the song Tum Kya Mile just four months after giving birth to her daughter, Raha.

At one of the events, Alia revealed that Ranbir took a keen interest in the film's music, being an ardent admirer of Pritam Da, who has delivered chartbuster albums with Ranbir in the past. Alia shared that she had been involving Ranbir in the creative process, making him listen to the songs as they were being made. The actor was particularly impressed by tracks like Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka and expressed his confidence in their success.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani not only features the Gully Boy couple Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt but also boasts an ensemble cast of legendary actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year. The supporting cast includes actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog.