Ranveer Singh Jokes Student Of The Year Is One Of Alia Bhatt's 'deepest Films'; She Reacts

As the release date for the much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani draws near, the lead stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are naturally leaving no stone unturned to promote their romantic drama. The duo's chemistry on and off-screen has been a topic of interest for fans, and a recent promotional event gave everyone a glimpse of their playful camaraderie.

3 things you need to know

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh play the lead roles in the highly anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The movie is set to hit theaters on July 28.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks their second collaboration after Gully Boy.

How did Alia respond to Ranveer's witty comments

A video clip during a recent promotional event showing Ranveer Singh engaging in some light-hearted banter about Alia Bhatt's debut film Student Of The Year has taken the internet by storm. In the clip, Ranveer points to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's director and quips, "Student Of The Year is one of your deepest films". Alia, reacting to Ranveer, sticks her tongue out at him, drawing laughter from the audience and her co-star.

The banter between them didn't stop there. In another such event held in Kolkata, Alia Bhatt, who essays the role of a Bengali character named Rani Chatterjee, impressed the audience with her fluent Bengali speech. However, Ranveer couldn't resist poking fun at her when she momentarily forgot her lines on stage. Alia took the teasing sportingly and even shared the video on her Instagram handle.

How did Ranbir Kapoor react to wife Alia Bhatt's film?

Last night, at a special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia's husband, Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied her. The couple walked the red carpet hand in hand, donning matching black tees that read 'Team Rocky Aur Rani,' as a mark of support for the film. After the screening, Ranbir Kapoor termed the film a "superhit."

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also has iconic actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film releases on July 28.