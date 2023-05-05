Alia Bhatt And Rita Ora Strike A Pose Together At Met Gala, Flaunt Knuckle Jewellery

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of images featuring some behind-the-scenes fun from the Met Gala this year. One of the pictures featured singer-songwriter Rita Ora.

Rita Ora also shared the same picture on her Instagram stories. Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Met Gala this year, walking up the iconic Met museum steps for the first time.

Alia Bhatt shares 'outtakes' from Met night

Alia Bhatt's debut at the Met Gala this year was a much-anticipated event and the actress' Instagram handle reflects the same. Alia has posted several pictures and videos from the big night along with the run-up to it. Her most recent post is a black-and-white collage featuring candid "outtakes" from the Met night.

One of the four images in the collage features the actress alongside singer-songwriter Rita Ora. The two can be seen smiling among themselves as they pose together candidly. The actress and singer were seemingly showing off their jewelry-laden knuckles to the camera.

Rita Ora reacts

Rita Ora too took to her Instagram stories to share the candid image of Alia and her from the big night. While Alia's version of the photo was in black-and-white, Rita Ora posted the original picture displaying the two Met attendees looks in full display. Rita Ora posted the picture to her Instagram stories, tagging Alia Bhatt and putting a red heart along side her name.

Alia's debut at the Met

Alia Bhatt made her much-awaited debut at the Met Gala this year. The actress chose to wear Met red carpet favourite Prabal Gurung who graciously walked the red carpet with her on her debut. Alia was dressed by Prabal Gurung in an all-white corseted ballgown with extensive embroidery work along the entire volume of the dress.

Alia also donned a bow of pearls in her hair, along with a pearl and rhinestone encrusted fingerless glove - her version of a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, who was being honoured that night by the Met museum. The theme for the night was, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'.