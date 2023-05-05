Alia Bhatt MET Gala Debut: Prabal Gurung, Stylist Anaita Share BTS Photos

Alia Bhatt made headlines at the Met Gala 2023, held annually in New York City. The prestigious fashion event is known for its extravagant and creative fashion choices, and Alia’s appearance was no exception. Designer Prabal Gurung has shared new pictures of Alia Bhatt. Along with Prabal celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos of the stunning look that she created for the actress.

Alia Bhatt's custom-made Prabal Gurung outfit was a nod to the theme of the event, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," dedicated to the legendary German fashion designer who passed away in 2019. The outfit was a famous corseted couture ball gown look by Karl Lagerfeld, worn by Claudia Schiffer as the final Bridal look for fall 1992 Couture. While sharing the pictures, he captioned, "Posed & Poised⁠ @aliaabhatt wears an Atelier Prabal Gurung Ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown embellished with hand beaded pearls to the 2023 Met Gala"⁠

Celebrity hairstylist Mike Desir created a unique hairdo for Alia Bhatt. It was inspired by Indian brides who traditionally wear flowers in their hair. Delicate hand-strung jasmine buds were adorned with pearls and spikes to add the right amount of danger and sweetness.

Anaita Shroff Adajania expressed her gratitude towards Alia Bhatt and her team for being a part of the project. She thanked Alia's fans for their support and love, stating that the project was created with all heart. The stylist's behind-the-scenes photos showcased the intricate details of Alia's outfit and hair, highlighting the hard work and dedication that went into creating the final look.

Prabal’s first meeting with Alia Bhatt

Prabal Gurung recalled his first encounter with Alia. He claimed that he was drawn to her right away. Prabal disclosed that he had long talked to Alia about having a Met Gala moment, but she had always been savvy enough to suggest waiting. But this year, Alia felt that the time had come for her to go, and Prabal was delighted to collaborate with her to design a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld that honoured her culture.

Alia Bhatt’s Work

Alia has been making headlines in the entertainment business with her future projects in addition to her Met Gala presence. She has two Bollywood films scheduled for release: Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which also stars Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Kartina Kaif. She will make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone.