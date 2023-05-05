Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Staying Away From Daughter Raha For Met Gala Debut

Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Met Gala red carpet in New York City. In an interview with Vogue, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress revealed that this is the longest she has stayed away from her daughter Raha. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Vogue's official YouTube channel, Alia shared, “This is the longest I’ve been away from my daughter Raha. She is almost six months now and I’ve only been away from her for like 24 hours before this, like for one day and now it’s almost going to be 4 days."

The actress concluded by saying, "I get a couple of seconds to video call her as soon as I wake up.” Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got married last year on April 14. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6. The couple has been trying to strike a balance between their work and parenting their daughter. Check out the video here.

All About Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala outfit

In her Met Gala debut, Alia Bhatt wore a pearl-studded gown by designer Prabal Gurung. Her gown was inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. The Darlings star shared many pictures from the gala event on her Instagram handle along with a long note.

Alia Bhatt shared many pictures from the gala event on her Instagram handle along with a long note. An excerpt from her note read, “I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED.”

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movies

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be making her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart Of Stone. It will stream on OTT sometime later this year. Apart from this, the actress also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi lined up. It will hit the big screens on July 28. The filming on the rom-com wrapped up earlier this year.