Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up fr the release of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. While the movie is a few weeks away, the makers are set for its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. Alia Bhatt recently jetted off to Berlin with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The sisters were recently spotted at the airport as they aced their monochrome looks.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt were recently papped at the airport sporting monochrome outfits before flying to Berlin. Alia Bhatt stunned in an all-white outfit, which included a crop turtle neck and a matching pair of comfy pants. She had white heeled boots on and carried a camel coloured tote bag. The actor kept her look simple yet stylish as she went for minimum makeup and tied her hair in a neat ponytail.

On the other hand, Shaheen Bhatt opted for an all-black comfortable outfit for her airport look. Shaheen Bhatt sported a black coloured sweatshirt on matching leather pants. She carried a black and white printed bag and wore a pair of white shoes. The two sisters held hands as they walked towards the airport.

Shaheen Bhatt's Valentine's Day gift for Alia

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Alia Bhatt received a special gift and heartfelt note from her elder sister Shaheen. Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared a photo of a bouquet of red and white roses and a note that she received from Shaheen. The note read, "This seems like as good and cheesy a day as any to say: I'm grateful for you today and every day. Thank you for the role you have played and continue to play in my life. You are deeply loved, (By me, just in case that wasn't clear.) (I mean, I'm sure other people love you but this is sort of my thing.) (You're great. Happy Valentine's Day!)"

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiwadi is a biographical crime drama, which revolves around the life of a girl named Gangubai, who became one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura. The film also stars Ajay Devgn as Karim Lala. While the film is set to release on February 25, it will soon have a grand premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been selected for Berlinale Special, a segment dedicated to exemplary cinema.

