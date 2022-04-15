Alia Bhatt Changes Her Instagram Profile Pic Post Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor; Take A Look

Bollywood's most beloved couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially husband and wife now. After so many speculations and rumours, the duo finally tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in a regal yet private wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. Their wedding was a hush-hush affair with only close friends and family members attending it.

Although the duo remained tight-lipped about their nuptials until the very last minute, talks of their marriage created a massive buzz on social media. Glimpses from their fairytale wedding broke the internet. Post the big Bollywood marriage, Alia Bhatt recently changed her Instagram profile pic.

Alia Bhatt changes her profile pic on Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have embarked on a new chapter of their life as after dating for five years they took their relationship a step further. On Friday, after the couple tied the knot, Alia took to her social media handle and changed her Instagram profile pic. She put a stunning photo with Ranbir Kapoor from their wedding.

Here, take a look-

The duo looked regal in their beautiful Sabyasachi outfits. Ditching the traditional red lehenga, Alia twinned with her groom and opted for an ivory organza saree. She accessorised her look with matching golden stonework jewellery.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding

Meanwhile, the wait for #Ralia fans was over after Alia Bhatt on 14th April took to her Instagram and shared glimpses of her royal wedding. Sharing the pics, Alia penned a heartfelt caption, she wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️♾"

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt