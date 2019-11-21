Alia Bhatt: Check Out The On-set Morning Routine Of The Kalank Actor

Morning routines have become a huge sensation on YouTube. A lot of people post their morning routine videos on Youtube and now it gets even more exciting as actor Alia Bhatt joins Youtube. Alia Bhatt recently launched her youtube channel called AliaBhattOfficial and in a short span of time received millions of views on her every video. The star recently posted a video of her morning routine while she was on set shooting for her upcoming film, Sadak 2. Listed below are details from her video and tips to see how Alia keeps herself fresh in the morning.

Alia Bhatt's morning routine

Alia Bhatt begins her morning with a no-phone rule. She does check her phone to see the time but makes it a point to not go on social media. Alia believes that earlier she used to lose track of time when on social media, thus she now chooses to use less of her phone in the morning. Alia when in a hotel uses an app called Flipboard that helps her stay updated with the world outside. When she is at home, she likes to first read the newspaper. When it comes to her morning drink, earlier Alia used to drink a lot of coffee and has now switched to hot water and lemon due to health reasons. Normally, Alia would wake up in the morning, read the newspaper and then get ready but recently, she added something new to her routine.

Alia Bhatt has a five-year memory book called One Line A Day. Alia even as a child loved to pen down her memories. In this book, she pens down one thought/activity she did on that day. Alia further goes on to read something she had previously written in her book. She also likes to recite her lines and stay updated with her scripts. Alia Bhatt hates it when she is not prepared with her lines. Next, she likes to normally eat breakfast but she is not a heavy eater in the morning. Alia also takes her viewers to see how she gets ready for the shoot before signing off.

