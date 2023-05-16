Alia Bhatt's FIRST Photos From Gucci Cruise 2024 Show In Seoul Out

After becoming the first Indian global brand ambassador for the fashion brand Gucci, Alia Bhatt appeared at their Cruise 2024 Show in Seoul, Korea on Tuesday. The actress stunned in a black dress with a pink garment underneath. She posed at the venue and gestured Korean heart sign. She accessorised her look with a clear transparent bag, pair of black high heels and diamond studs. Alia’s hair was tied back in a sleek ponytail.

The event is commemorating Gucci's 25 years in South Korea and is being held in the city's Gyeongbokgung Palace. Several K-celebrities including IU, Shin Min Ah, New Jeans' Hanni, Lee Jung Jae, Go So Young, Kim Hee Ae, Kim Hye Soo, Lim Ji Yeon, Shin Hyun Bin, Lee Yeon Hee, BIBI, Ki Eun Sae, Leeseo (IVE), Kim Shin Rok, Jeon So Ni, Winter, and Kim Na Young among others will attend the event. Check out Alia's look from the Gucci Cruise show here.

Alia Bhatt heads to Seoul for Gucci Cruise show

Earlier on May 14, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport dressed in a denim on denim outfit. Her ensemble featured a cream-colored top, trousers and a long denim coat. The shirt had a plunging neckline, long sleeves and front button closures. She slipped it into a pair of flared-hemmed, high-waisted dark blue trousers with an embroidered Gucci tag around the border. Alia finished off the look with a similar long coat made of dark blue denim, a pair of black heels, a tan-coloured Gucci bag, and statement gold rings.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also feature in Heart of Stone, marking her Hollywood debut. The action thriller, directed by Tom Harper, also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It will be released on OTT later this year.