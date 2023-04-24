Alia Bhatt Shares Ranbir Kapoor, Raha's Sweet Photo; Calls Herself 'best Photographer'

Alia Bhatt shared a photo of husband Ranbir Kapoor spending some quality time with the couple's daughter Raha. Since the little one's birth in November last year, Alia and Ranbir have been very careful about not revealing her face in the media. The latest photo also did not give away Raha's face but nevertheless captured the sweet moment of the father-daughter duo at their home.

Alia also praised her photography skills as she wrote in the caption, "I have become the best photographer since the 6th of November. My world (sic)." The picture was shot from behind and had Ranbir's back towards the camera. In it, the Shamshera star was seen extending his hand towards Raha, who was seated comfortably in her stroller. Ranbir has been busy with work commitments and it was sweet to see him spending time with his daughter. A rare glimpse of the doting daddy and his darling daughter, the picture is worth more than a thousand words. Alia's post was soon flooded with loving comments from netizens.

Ranbir Kapoor shoots for Animal

On the movies front, Ranbir Kapoor has been busy with the shoot of Animal. It co-stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame and is touted to be a gangster film. The crew recently completed shooting in London. Animal is a much-awaited film, set to release on August 11. Ranbir has been sporting long locks and heavy beard for the role and is expected to feature in a never-seen-before avatar.

Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut in 2023

Alia Bhatt wrapped up the filming for her upcoming rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani earlier this year. It also features Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She will also star in Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It will be her first Hollywood film and will stream later this year on OTT.