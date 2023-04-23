Met Gala 2023: Zendaya To Alia Bhatt And BLACKPINK Jennie; Everyone Expected To Attend

The Met Gala is all ready to roll out its red carpet for some of the biggest names in the world of fashion and fame. Taking place on the first Monday of May, as every year, the Ball has received extra attention this year with early rumours of a condensed guest list making the rounds. A week before the big event, a rumoured guest list has been doing the rounds on the internet and boasts of several regulars as well as some notable first-time attendees.

Met Gala 2023: Who will attend from music fraternity?

The music fraternity has always enjoyed a strong presence at the Met Gala and this year too, there will be ample attendees from the industry. Beyoncé and Katy Perry will reportedly make their ninth appearances and Lady Gaga, her eighth. Selena Gomez's last and fifth appearance was in 2018 and Miley Cyrus' in 2019 - both stand reportedly invited. This will be BLACKPINK's Rosé second appearance and SZA, Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes' third, though it remains to be seen if the latter two attend together post a rumoured reconcilliation.

Billie Eilish may mark her third appearance. Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will also reportedly grace the event. A heavily pregnant Rihanna will potentially mark an 11th attendance to the Ball this year with Jennifer Lopez potentially marking a whooping 13th appearance. Also rumoured to be in attendance are Rosalia, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter. BTS RM and Jimin are also reportedly invited.

Met Gala 2023: Who will attend from film and fashion fraternity?



Topping the list are Met favourites Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively the latter of whom will be making her eleventh appearance this year. Ryan and Blake were also co-chairs for last year's event. Zendaya will be adding the invite to her already full plate this year with her Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney all set to make her second appearance. Karl Lagerfeld's muses, Lily-Rose Depp, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne and Kristen Stewart are no-brainers when it comes to brainstorming over attendees, owing to the theme centering around the visionary this year.

Jenna Ortega, post-Wednesday fame, will reportedly make her second appearance at the Met. The Kardashian-Jenner clan, who as per reports had allegedly not made the cut for the list this year, are also rumoured to be attending, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and both Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Hadid sisters Gigi and Bella will reportedly maintain their streak at the Met with supermodels Naomi Campbell and Gisele Bundchen also gracing the red carpet. Also in attendance will be Anok Yai, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart.

Met Gala 2023: The first-timers

BLACKPINK's Jennie will reportedly be making her debut this year at the Met Gala, if the K-pop idol decides to attend. Representing India with her maiden met appearance will be Alia Bhatt. The actress will reportedly make her Met debut in a Prabal Gurung outfit, a rather big favourite among fresh and vintage Met attendees.



The Met Gala 2023 will take place on May 1. The event this year is being co-chaired by a committee comprising of Roger Federer, Michael Coel, Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz and Anna Wintour. The theme is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'.