Alia Bhatt Gives Ranbir Kapoor Twist While Announcing 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Release Date

Actor Alia Bhatt recently refreshed her beau Ranbir Kapoor’s debut film Saawariya memories with the latest post. The epic saga of love with which the actor made his debut in Bollywood was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia took to Instagram and shared pictures while announcing the new release date of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. What caught the attention of the fans was the quirky way the actor made the announcement.

Alia piqued the curiosity and took the liberty to add her beau Ranbir Kapoor’s debut film song as her caption in the release announcement post. Lately, Alia has been leaving fans in awe with her mushy and adorable posts about Ranbir. From posting pictures while wearing items from Ranbir’s closet to sharing her fondness for his football jersey, the actor has been keeping fans on their toes with her posts on social media.

Alia Bhatt gives Ranbir Kapoor twist in the latest post

On Friday, the 2 States actor shared a picture while gazing at the moon and added a Saawariya song 'Dekho Chand Aaya' while announcing the new release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi. "Dekho chand aaya … chand nazar aaya. Gangu bhi aa rahi hain .. 25th February Ko,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Earlier in the day, makers had released a statement while announcing the new release date after several delays. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film is now slated to release theatrically on February 25, 2022. The film starring Alia Bhatt in the lead was earlier slated to release theatrically on January 6, 2022, after it was locking horns with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. Later, the makers averted the clash and announced the new release date as of February 18. Now, finally, the makers have come up with a new release date and the film will release on February 25.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s, which revolves around the life of a girl named Gangubai (played by Alia Bhatt) from Kathiawad, who became one of the most powerful women from Kamathipura. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and has Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in extended cameos. It also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari.

Image: Instagram/AliaaBhatt