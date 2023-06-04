Alia Bhatt Had An UNMISSABLE Reaction To Her MET Gala Debut Gown | WATCH

Alia Bhatt had turned to the Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung for her first-ever appearance at the Met Gala 2023. Soon after captivating the audience on a global level, a behind-the-scenes video of the Darlings actor getting ready for the gala was posted by the ace designer. In the clip, the actress was brought to the dressing room with her eyes closed and fans could literally sense the butterflies in her stomach the moment she saw the pearl-encrusted ensemble.

Looking at the gown, Alia was heard saying to Prabal, "This is how we imagined it." She further exuded her happiness and excitement as she hugged the designer for her dream ensemble. The actress also explained how she actually felt comfortable in the outfit despite it being so heavy. Then a voice was heard saying, "From Mumbai to Met," to which she responded by saying, "Can somebody lift me up and place me on the carpet?"

In the next frame, Alia Bhatt was seen getting ready and discussing her feelings in the run-up to her much-awaited Met Gala debut. She said in the video, "When you talk about one of the major events in the year globally, the first that comes to mind is the Met Gala. It is very exciting, but I will definitely tell you that when I am stepping out of that sprinter van, I am going to feel a little wobble in my knees." She further said, "It is not going to be really nice because I have a very big dress and very high shoes." Check the clip below.

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala debut ensemble

Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Met Gala red carpet in a Prabal Gurung creation. (Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

As the theme for the 2023 Met Gala was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, the actress donned a couture white ball gown with over 1,00,000 pearls embroidered on the ensemble. The gown featured a dramatic sheer train that served up a princess bride look—which was certainly a recurring theme in the catalog of Karl's work. She completed her look with a fingerless glove.