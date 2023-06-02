Alia Bhatt Joins Julia Roberts, Salma Hayek, Idris Elba For Gender Equality Campaign

Alia Bhatt was named as the brand ambassador of house of Gucci earlier this year. The actress even attended the the brand's Cruise Show 2024 held in May in Seoul. Now, she stars in the brand’s latest campaign on gender equality.

Alia Bhatt took to her Twitter account to share that she will star in the Gucci Chime’s 10th anniversary campaign. The video was released by Gucci to “convene, unite and strengthen the voices speaking out for gender equality”. Alia stars in the campaign alongside, Julia Garner, Julia Roberts, Salma Hayek, Idris Elba, John Legend, Serena William, Halle Bailey and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

About Gucci Chimes

Launched in 2013, the Gucci chimes campaign aims at changing narratives and promoting gender equality. As the global brand ambassador for India, Alia Bhatt, features in the campaign video to ‘chimes in with the women in India’. In the video, the Raazi actor can be seen urging for changing narratives for women who are constantly seen as ‘the lesser gender’.

Alia Bhatt as Gucci brand ambassador

On May 11, Alia Bhatt was announced as the first global brand ambassador from India for the Italian luxury brand Gucci. The actor took to social media to pen a note of gratitude and share how the brand has always inspired her. She announced that she will be representing the brand not just in India, but on a global level.

Alia Bhatt at Gucci Cruise show

As the global brand ambassador, the actor marked her first partnership with Gucci on their 2024 Cruise show. The show was organised in Seoul, Korea to commemorate the brand’s 25 years. Alia donned a black dress which she teamed with a transparent statement bag at the event.

Alia Bhatt shared photos from the Gucci Cruise show 2024. She also posed with other ambassadors at the event. Image source:@aliabhatt/Instagram.

Alia Bhatt movies

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the 2022 movie Brahmastra:Part One. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani on July 28. She will also make her Hollywood debut soon in the film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.