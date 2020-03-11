Alia Bhatt Enjoys A Meal From A Popular Restaurant In Mumbai After Workout? Know Details

Alia Bhatt is all set for her upcoming releases like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmāstra, Sadak 2 and Takht. Ever since her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt has been considered as one of the talented actors of the new generation. It's needless to say that the Highway actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry.

Alia also has her own YouTube channel, where she shares her beauty tips and skincare regimes. The actor is famous for her fitness regime and perfect physique too. It seems like after her intense workouts, Alia Bhatt prefers Kitchen Garden by Suzette for her post-gym meals.

All about Alia Bhatt's post-workout meal

According to a leading entertainment magazine, a Bandra eatery called Kitchen Garden by Suzette is helping Alia Bhatt and various other celebrities to fulfill their post-workout hunger. The restaurant has several outlets in the celebrity prime location like Pali Hill, Bandra, Bandra Kurla Complex and Juhu. Its location is of utmost importance since most celebrity-approved gyms are in the same vicinity.

According to reports, Alia Bhatt opts for the Kitchen Garden due to its gluten-free, vegan and organic menu. Alia Bhatt's regular diet reportedly includes green or pink detox juice, which is one of the popular drinks of the restaurant. The green drink contains the goodness of baby spinach, lime, mint, amla and pineapple. The green juice contains watermelons and ginger.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the Kitchen Garden has also hosted Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiran Rao, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora, Janhavi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Sara Ali Khan. Ever since its launch, all these celebrities have paid a visit to the posh restaurant at least once. Reportedly, some of them come right before or after a session of pilates, yoga or strength training.

