Alia Bhatt's Movie Characters That Give Serious Life Lessons; Safina, Sehmat And Others

Ever since her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt has been considered as one of the talented actors of the new generation. It's needless to say that the Highway actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry. To date, Alia Bhatt has successfully churned some great blockbuster hits on the big-screens and has proved her worth by doing justice to each role she played. Here are some of Alia Bhatt's roles that give away life lessons.

Safina from Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt bagged a Filmfare award for her role as Safina in Gully Boy. Alia's character is a strong budding medical student who also supports her struggling boyfriend. Fans can take some serious relationship lessons from Safina from Gully Boy.

Veera Tripathi from Highway

Alia Bhatt's role as Veera showed us a complete raw side of the Gully Boy actor. But Veera is a rich Delhi girl who is kidnapped right before her wedding. Alia's character in Highway portrays the kind of comfort she finds in travel that opens herself to new experiences while finding the courage to face terrors from her past.

Ananya from 2 States

Ananya from 2 states is a South Indian girl who falls in love with a Punjabi boy. Alia Bhatt played the role of a young professional woman who fights the odds and hostility on her way, just to be with the man she loves. She also loves and respects her family immensely.

Kaira from Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt plays Kiara in the film. Kiara is a budding cinematographer who is dealing with complicated love life and is discontented with her family. In order to get over her breakup, Alia Bhatt seeks help from a psychologist, played by Shah Rukh Khan. The lesson of understanding your mental health and accepting the issues is something one can learn from Kaira.

Sehmat from Raazi

Sehmat is a character of an Indian spy, the film narrates the story of a young girl who gets married into a Pakistani household to spy for India. Alia Bhatt in Raazi gives up her life for the nation and gets trained within weeks for a huge mission. Sehmat shows that for her, the nation comes before anything.

