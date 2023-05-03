Alia Bhatt Has An Adorable Reaction To Fan Screaming 'I Love You' Outside Met Gala Venue

Alia Bhatt made her much-awaited debut at this year's now-concluded Met Gala. While the actress was on her way to make her maiden Met appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, a fan managed to catch her attention by screaming out 'I love you'. Alia reacted to the gesture with a little surprise.

Alia Bhatt blows kiss to a fan

Alia Bhatt made her much-anticipated Met Gala debut this year, dressed from head to toe in a Prabal Gurung design. While exiting her hotel to make her way to the Met museum, Alia found herself surrounded by fans waiting to catch a glimpse of the actress and what she would be wearing. One of the fans screamed 'I love you' which caught the actress' attention.

Alia coould be seen waving and smiling at the gathered crowd, before a fan's 'I love you' scream managed to catch her attention and she turned around. Alia waved at the fan, mouthing 'I love you too'. After this Alia blows a kiss at the fan before making a heart with her hands at them. The Darlings star could be seen being led away to enter the car.

gorgeous is alia bhatt's middle namepic.twitter.com/5JAnNkYgwe — 𓅪 (@alfiyastic) May 1, 2023

Alia's Met Gala debut

Alia Bhatt made a prestigious debut at this year's Met Gala. She walked up the iconic Met museum steps with designer Prabal Gurung for whom she played muse this year. Both chose white as their colour for the night. Alia wore a corseted white ballgown studded with embroidered precious pearls across its entire volume. She paired this with a pearl bow for her hair. Alia's tribute to Chanel visionary Karl Lagerfeld, saw her don a fingerless glove in white bejeweled with rhinestones and pearls.

Alia was not the only Indian at the prestigious Met Gala this year. Priyanka Chopra marked her fourth appearance at the ball, wearing Valentino from head to toe, as she walked the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas. Natasha Poonawalla, wife of Adar Poonawalla, a regular at the Met Gala, also walked the steps in a mirrored Schiaparelli gown. Isha Ambani also walked the Met red carpet.