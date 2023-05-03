Alia Bhatt Refused To Attend MET Gala Previously, Reveals Prabal Gurung

Fashion designer Prabal Gurung revealed on his Instagram post that he had invited Indian actress Alia Bhatt to the Met Gala in the past but she had declined the offer. However, this year, when he asked her again, she finally said yes and made a stunning appearance at the event. Alia wore a white bridal dress for her debut at the Met Gala.

In a recent Instagram post, Gurung shared pictures of Bhatt wearing his creation at the Met Gala 2023. He wrote, “We’ve talked about a Met moment for a long time. I have invited her before, but she’s always been wise enough to say let’s wait. This time, however, she felt it was the right moment, so she said yes and off we went to our wildest imaginations.”

Prabal shared a picture of himself with Alia wearing an exquisite gown designed by him. It was hand-embroidered with more than 100,000 pearls made in India on satin-faced organza from Europe. The dress was made in Atelier Prabal Gurung in New York, and was a true reflection of Alia’s beauty.

Prabal Gurung’s first Meeting with Alia Bhatt

In his post, Prabal Gurung also reminisced about his first meeting with Alia at a birthday party of his friend Karan Johar in Mumbai. He was immediately drawn to her “simmering fire” and creative genius, and over the years, he has been impressed by her ability to surpass expectation with each film. Prabal went on to describe Alia as a good friend and a loyal one, which makes her extremely special to him.

Prabal also revealed that he had talked about a Met Gala moment with Alia for a long time, but she had always been wise enough to say let’s wait. However, this year, Alia finally felt it was the right moment to attend, and Prabal was thrilled to work with her to create a homage to Karl Lagerfeld that celebrated her heritage.

Prabal’s Inspiration for Alia’s look at Met Gala

For Prabal, Chanel couture brides have been the most iconic brides in fashion, and so he chose Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look as inspiration for Alia Bhatt’s gown. The result was a stunning and unforgettable look that left fashion critics and fans in awe.

Prabal also expressed his gratitude to Alia, saying, "Alia, forever grateful we will have this for posterity. Thank you for the beautiful memory. Been a fan of your talent for the longest time and of your generous, kind soul and heart; a grateful friend. Here’s one for the books."

More about MET Gala

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. It is known for its star-studded guest list and themed dress code, and the event is often called the "Super Bowl of fashion." This year's theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”. It is dedicated to the legendary German fashion designer who was a frequent visitor to the Met Gala. He passed away in 2019.