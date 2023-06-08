Alia Bhatt Meets Nitesh Tiwari Amid Rumours Of Starring As Sita In Ramayana Adaptation

Alia Bhatt was recently snapped with filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari at the office of RSVP films in Mumbai amid collaboration rumours for the upcoming, big-budget film Ramayana. She was spotted leaving the office after meeting with the Dangal director. Before the Darlings actress moved towards her car, she hugged Nitesh and bid him goodbye.

Soon after the video surfaced, fans began to speculate whether she has signed on to play the role of Goddess Sita in Nitesh's adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. A social media handle post even confirmed that Alia will be playing Sita in the film.

Not just that, it is also rumoured that Ranbir Kapoor will be paired opposite her and he will portray the role of Lord Ram. However, neither Alia nor Ranbir have confirmed the news yet.

Yash to star in Ramayana?

As per the reports, KGF star Yash will be playing the role of Ravana in Ramayana adaptation opposite Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. However, nothing is confirmed as of now. In fact, Alia and Rabir's casting too is not final as of now but if the casting is finalised, it will be a treat for the fans.

Alia Bhatt and Nitesh Tiwari's lineup of films

Alia Bhatt has a couple of movies in her pipeline. The actress is currently gearing up for her film titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. She will be seen sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh in this upcoming romantic comedy movie which will release in theatres on July 28, 2023. She will also make her Hollywood debut in the film Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot. On the other hand, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is working on his upcoming film Bawaal featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading roles.