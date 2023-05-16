Alia Bhatt, IU Snapped Together At Gucci Cruise 2024 Show In Seoul, Fans React

Alia Bhatt attended the Gucci Cruise Show in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday. The star-studded event saw several K-pop celebrities like Aespa’s Winter, ITZY’s Ryunjin, IVE’s LeeSeo and more in attendance. As soon as the news of Alia attending the Gucci show surfaced on the internet a few days back, Indian K-pop fans started manifesting her interaction with their favorite Korean celebrities.

One of their wishes were fulfilled as Alia was seen sitting with Korean singer-actor IU at the fashion show. The viral video featured the two stars sitting beside each other. Alia was seen in a black cut-out dress. The Hotel del Luna star, on the other hand, looked pretty in a white floral printed outfit. The event commemorates Gucci's 25 years in South Korea and was held in the city's Gyeongbokgung Palace.

IU AND ALIA BHATT EVERYONE pic.twitter.com/0JdFK5YrAl — reems ♡s salma🥢 (@myglIly) May 16, 2023

Alia with Thai star Davika Hoorne

Earlier, Alia also posed with Thai star Davika Hoorne at the Gucci welcome party. Davika shared the pictures on her Instagram handle with the caption "Love," followed by a heart-shaped emoji. Alia wore a black faux leather dress with frills at the hem and completed her look with a brown trench coat. She wore a sling bag over her shoulders. Her brown, waist-length coat provided a good contrast to her LBD and the actress exuded chic vibes in her evening look. On the other hand, Davika wore a blue shirt with a cream coloured jacket and matching skirt.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also feature in Heart of Stone, marking her Hollywood debut. The action thriller, directed by Tom Harper, also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It will be released on OTT later this year.