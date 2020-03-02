Alia Bhatt As Kavya In 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' Was A Prefect 'Poo' Fan; Know Why

Alia Bhatt's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a romantic comedyy flick featuring Varun Dhawan as Alia's love interest. The film is helmed and penned by Shashank Khaitan. It is also his directorial debut in Bollywood. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania revolves around the love story of Kavya and Humpty, while the former's family plans her wedding with Angad (Siddharth Shukla). The film also went on to be a commercial success.

In Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt plays the role of Kavya Singh, a young pretty, educated and stylish girl who is set to be engaged to an NRI American doctor, Angad. Kavya Pratap Singh, from Ambala, is a very spirited and feisty girl from small-town. Here are some points that will make you feel that Alia Bhatt as Kavya is a true K3G's Poo fan.

Self-obsessed

Kareena Kapoor Khan's role as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... is quite similar to Alia Bhatt's role as Kavya. Poo is self-obsessed and loves herself the most. Alia Bhatt also has similar qualities as Poo. Alia Bhatt's dialogue, "Main pehda hi hot hui thi!" is one of such instances.

Always hottest in the room

Alia Bhatt as Kavya Pratap Singh considers herself as the hottest in the room. She also has a tattoo inked on her back-neck, calling herself a Pataka (firecracker). Alia Bhatt also self-compliments calling herself the hottest person alive.

Designer Lehenga

Poo is obsessed with fashion in K3G, and so is Alia Bhatt as Kavya. In the film, she says, "Main shaadi karungi, toh Kareena wala designer lehenga pehenke karungi. Warna dulhe ko tata bye-bye kar do!". This is one of the most popular dialogues of Alia Bhatt from the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which also makes her the biggest fan of Poo.

