Alia Bhatt Replaced A Popular Actor In '2 States'? Read Facts About 'SOTY' Star's Career

Ever since Alia Bhatt dipped her toes in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Since her big debut in Bollywood, Bhatt has come a long way in her career, delivering a wide range of successful films. Here are some lesser-known facts about the actor's professional career you need to know.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, And Hrithik Roshan's Home Decor Ideas To Be Inspired By

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's 'Dear Zindagi': Reasons That Make The Gauri Shinde Directorial Worth Watching

Lesser-known facts about Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ashutosh Rana had appeared in Sangharsh, in which Bhatt had a brief role. In the movie, Alia had played Preity Zinta's younger version. The film marks Alia's first exposure to Bollywood.

In Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi, the scene where Alia cycles and falls off the cycle is actually inspired by a real-life incident that occurred on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where Kajol on a similar occasion lost control of her cycle and hit her head.

Alia Bhatt made a cameo appearance in Student of the Year 2 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Pooja Bhatt first worked with SRK in Chaahat, which released in 1996. Exactly 20 years later, Alia Bhatt shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the much-acclaimed film, Dear Zindagi.

Alia Bhatt's Highway was shot in 6 states — Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir, covering as many as 15 towns, cities, along the highways.

Randeep Hooda had prepared for his role in Highway with such sincerity that in order to keep the initial distance with Alia Bhatt's character, he didn't speak to her for nearly 25 days.

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt replaced Priyanka Chopra in 2 States. Ranbir Kapoor, too, was offered the role of the lead character in the film.

The inspiration behind Alia Bhatt's character in Raazi, Sehmat Khan reportedly passed away a month before the film's release.

Alia's Raazi emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films featuring a female protagonist, after Vidya Balan's Kahaani and Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's 'Dear Zindagi': Reasons That Make The Gauri Shinde Directorial Worth Watching

What's next for Alia?

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her next, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi chronicles the life story of Gangubai Kothewali, a powerful woman in the 60s, who was also known as the 'Madam of Kamathipura' for her connections with the underworld. Starring Alia in the lead role, Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit the theatres on September 11, 2020. The actor also has Brahmastra in her kitty.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, And Hrithik Roshan's Home Decor Ideas To Be Inspired By

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.