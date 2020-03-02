Alia Bhatt Replaced A Popular Actor In 'Highway'? Read Unknown Facts About The Film

Ever since Alia Bhatt dipped her toes in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Since her big debut in Bollywood, Bhatt has come a long way in her career, delivering a wide range of successful films, which have earned her many accolades. One such film is Highway.

Starring Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda and Durgesh Kumar in the leading roles, Highway follows the life of a to-be-married young woman, who finds herself abducted and held for ransom. The movie gets further interesting as she begins to develop a strange bond with her kidnapper. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Highway is considered one of Alia Bhatt's finest films till date. Here are some lesser-known information about the film.

Lesser-known facts about the film

Highway is adapted from a TV episode of the same name, which is also written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, from the anthology series Rishtey on Zee TV.

Reportedly, Imtiaz Ali wanted Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta for the film back in 2005. Later Ayesha Takia replaced her and Bobby Deol stepped in Sunny Deol's role. In 2006 the film got a grand launch but it never took off. Imtiaz had a falling out with the Deol's and decided to shelve the film until he met another producer.

Randeep Hooda had prepared for his role with such sincerity that in order to keep the initial distance with Alia Bhatt's character, he didn't speak to her for about 25 days.

As per reports, the movie was shot in 6 states Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Kashmir, covering as many as 15 towns, cities, along the highways.

To step into the shoes of her character in Highway, Alia Bhatt reportedly did not wash her hair for three months.

Reportedly, major scenes of the film were shot at Rohtang Paas, Himachal Pradesh.

