Alia Bhatt Makes First Public Appearance After Welcoming Raha; Fans Laud Her Fitness

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby daughter earlier this month, the new mom recently made her first public appearance. While she received compliments for naming her baby Raha, fans were amazed to see her fitness.

Alia Bhatt recently made her first public appearance ever since she welcomed her daughter, Raha, on November 6. The actor was photographed with her parents, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, outside her Juhu apartment, where she arrived for her elder sister Shaheen's birthday celebration. Bhatt wore a black tank top, a matching knitted shrug and a pair of flared jeans. The Darlings actor kept her look simple with light makeup and completed it with a pair of gold hoops.

Ever since her photos and videos surfaced on the internet, the actor's fans showered her with love. Many also complimented her for her fit physique. A fan wrote, "Looks like vid before pregnancy," while another wrote, "Mommy is back to shape in no time but pregger Alia will always be the most special & beautiful version of her." The paparazzi personnel also told Alia that they liked her daughter's name.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce their baby's name

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their firstborn, a daughter, on November 6. Last week, the actor announced her daughter's name with an adorable family picture.

In the caption, she wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!" "Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun," the actor added.

Image: Varinder Chawla