Rajinikanth, Yash, Kichcha Sudeep Bless Newlyweds Abishek Ambareesh And Aviva Bidapa

Abishek Ambareesh, the son of the late legendary actor Ambareesh, recently exchanged vows with his fiancée Aviva Bidapa. It happened in a traditional wedding ceremony that was held in Bangalore on June 5. The wedding was a grand and lavish affair, attended by prominent figures from the entertainment and political industries.

Among the esteemed guests were the popular KGF star Yash and renowned Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who added further glamour to the event. Clips from the wedding have been circulating widely on social media, captivating the attention of fans. One video showcases Yash engaging in conversations with the groom, while other guests eagerly attempt to catch a glimpse of the star.

In another clip, Rajinikanth can be seen offering his blessings to the newlywed couple as he approaches them. Yash, accompanied by his wife Radhika Pandit, attended the wedding adorned in pink ethnic attire, exuding elegance and grace. The captivating moments from the wedding can be viewed in the clips shared below.

Abishek and Aviva’s wedding reception

(Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa along with Telugu superstar Sudeep | Image: KKSFN_Official/Twitter)

Before the wedding ceremony, they celebrated with a joyous and vibrant Haldi and Mehendi event, marking a special part of their pre-wedding festivities. Following their wedding, a grand reception is scheduled to take place on June 7 in Bengaluru. The reception is expected to witness the presence of esteemed personalities from the entertainment industry.

Notably, the wedding witnessed the attendance of distinguished figures such as former vice president of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, Ashwini (wife of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar), and Kichcha Sudeep , along with Yash and Rajinikanth, further adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Who are the newlyweds?

(Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa | Image: abishekambareesh/Instagram)

Amidst the presence of their loved ones, Abishek and Aviva exchanged engagement vows in December 2021. Abishek, an actor who made his debut in the entertainment industry with the film Amar in 2019, has been steadily making his mark. Currently, he is set to appear in the upcoming film Bad Manners.

On the other hand, Aviva is a well-known fashion designer and model. She has gained recognition both locally and internationally. Her talent has been showcased in various esteemed international magazines, solidifying her presence in the fashion world.