Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor Look Stunning As They Twin At NMACC Event

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration event was held in Mumbai on Friday (March 30). The star-studded event was graced by multiple national-international celebrities including Alia Bhatt and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, who twinned in silver outfits. While Alia wore a Vaishali S Couture silver saree, Nitu looked beautiful in a maxi dress.

Alia paired her custom-made saree with a glittering off-the-shoulder blouse with a sweetheart neckline, which was decorated with pearl-based silver and ivory flowers. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the Darlings actress accessorised her look with a heavy diamond choker with laser cuttings held by multiple pearl strands. She also wore a set of stone-studded flower earrings and an elegant bracelet. A matching embroidered clutch potli completed her ensemble. Check out the photos here:

On the other hand, Neetu opted for an asymmetrical long light-silver maxi dress. She teamed her outfit with a pair of sparkling silver heels, a flashy silver crossbody bag, and a pair of emerald-and-diamond teardrop earrings. For the makeup, she kept it really subtle and simple.

What’s next for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Brahmastra, in which she worked alongside actor and husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Next, she is slated to appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Other prominent actors also appearing in the film include Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi among others. The film will release on July 28.

Bhatt is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. She will also appear alongside Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zara. The film will be directed by actor-writer Farhan Akhtar.