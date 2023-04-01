Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse Of The Mumbai View She Missed The Most

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India, shared a glimpse of the view from Mumbai she missed the most. The actor, on Saturday, shared a video on her Instagram stories that showed a wide view of Mumbai city. Sharing the clip, the actor wrote, "Oh how I missed this view." Priyanka Chopra arrived in India on Friday along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Check out a screenshot of the actor's favourite view:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made headlines on Friday upon their arrival in India. The couple was snapped at the Mumbai airport. Both Nick and Priyanka donned casual outfits and posed for the shutterbugs. What added to people's excitement is spotting the couple's daughter Malti Marie. This marks the toddler's first visit to India. Priyanka, who posed with her family for the shutterbugs, was also seen joining her hands to greet people present at the airport.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas at the NMACC event

The main motive for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' India visit was to attend the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event. The couple arrived in style at the venue to attend the event. They posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue. Priyanka and Nick also shared a bunch of photos of their look from the grand event on their social media handles.

Priyanka Chopra's last visit to India

Priyanka Chopra last visited India in 2022 to promote her haircare brand Anomaly. The actor visited the country alone and stayed for a couple of days until she flew back to Los Angeles. During her stay, the actor not just promoted her brand, but also relished many Indian delicacies that she mostly missed in the US.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the Russo brothers' upcoming series Citadel. The show will premiere in April. The actor will reportedly be seen in a heavy-action avatar. Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Priyanka's last Bollywood film was The Sky Is Pink in 2018.