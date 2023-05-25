Alia Bhatt Turns Queen For Ranveer Singh In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani First Poster

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie has a major update. The actors took to their social media to unveil their first looks from the film. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is scheduled to release on July 28.

Alia Bhatt shared the first poster of the film on her Instagram. The poster shared by the actress read. “Meet Rani”, which is Alia’s character in the film. Her caption also read, “Meet Rani👸🏻”.

Alia Bhatt shared two looks of herself from the movie along with the posters. In the first poster, a bindi-clad Alia posed for the shutterbugs in a saree and her tresses open. In the second look also, the Gully Boy actress donned a white saree with a bindi and accessoriesed her look with nose pin and a pair of earrings.

Ranveer Singh first look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram to share his look from the movie. Along with the movie poster, the actor shared the first look of his character, Rocky. In the caption, the Padmaavat actor wrote, “Yaaron ka yaar aur dilon ka dildaar - Rocky!😎”.

The first look from Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani shows the lead actor Ranveer Singh in a lively and never seen before look. The actor shared two posters of the movie featuring his two looks. In the first, Ranveer can be seen posing in a half-open shirt. He sports a gold chain and sunglasses. The other look features the actor peaking through his sunglasses in a bejewelled jacket while grinning.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is an upcoming Hindi movie. The comedy-drama is scheduled to release on July 28. Along with Ranveer Singh, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan among others.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh movies

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani does not mark the first collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The actors also starred together in the 2019 movie Gully Boy. Fans of the actors are excited to see them share the screen space again.