Haven't Watched Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi'? Here Are Reasons Why It's A Worth-watch

Ever since her debut in 2012, Alia Bhatt has proven her acting and versatility over the years. Apart from family entertaining films like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and 2 States, she has impressed the audience with performance in films like Udta Punjab and Highway, among others. The actor has essayed some of the vulnerable characters on the screen. One of them being in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi that cannot be missed out when it comes to the unconventional character played by Alia Bhatt on the big screen. Here are a few more reasons why Raazi is worth watching for any moviegoer:

The cast and maker

Alia Bhatt's performance and Meghna Gulzar's crafting skills are the major reasons that make this film a must-watch. After seeing Alia Bhatt in Udta Punjab and Highway, the audience and fans were eagerly waiting to see her essaying a spy character. On the other side, Meghna Gulzar has delivered several critically acclaimed films including Talvar.

Apart from this, the male lead actor Vicky Kaushal earned immense love from the audience and fans after the release. The supporting cast of the film includes actors like Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapur, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shishir Sharma among others.

The story and narration

The spy-thriller drama is a film adaptation of 2008's novel, Calling Sehmat, written by Harinder Sikka. The book was based on a real RAW agent who married in a Pakistani family upon her father's request. Unlike any other spy thriller film, the Meghna Gulzar directorial also highlights the mental and emotional trauma Sehmat gone through in the process of protecting her country. The narration of the film keeps the audience on the edge of their seat. Alia Bhatt bagged many praises for her portrayal as Sehmat.

The music

On the other side, talking about the music of the film, music-composer trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy has done the background score. Dilbaro and Ae Watan were the instant hits among other songs of the film. Popular singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf managed to mesmerise the audience with their soothing voice. The soundtrack of the film has only 4 songs.

