Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' Was Her 8th Film With Dharma; Here's Some Other Trivia About The Film

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt slays her every role with her impressive acting skills. The recipient of four Filmfare Awards, Alia Bhatt has made her acting debut from the film Student of the Year in 2012. One of the memorable acting performances of Alia is from the film Raazi. The movie Raazi is based on the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

The story is about a 20-year old Indian girl, Sehmat, who becomes an agent as per her family tradition of being in service to the country. After college, she gets the training by an Indian military officer. Her father, Hidayat Khan has friends in Pakistan. He uses his friendship and gets his daughter married to a Pakistani Army Officer’s son named Iqbal Syed.

After Sehmat settles into her married life, she starts spying around her father-in-law and husband’s official work. In the process, Sehmat finds some terrible plans for her home country - India. She successfully passes the message but gets caught in the course. Later, to cover her secret she commits some murders and tries to return to her nation with Indian military officers. The movie is helmed by Meghna Gulzar under the banner of Dharma Production. Check out the trailer of the movie.

Trivia from the movie Raazi

The film was the adaption of Harinder Sikka's novel named "Calling Sehmat," which was based on true events during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. While the crew was shooting the film in Patiala, the schedule was reportedly stuck as the self-proclaimed god Baba Ram Rahim Gurmeet Singh was convicted for a rape which created riots in Patiala. It was the first time when Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan are acting together in a film together. Alia Bhatt had learned to drive the Jonga Jeep for the film. Raazi was the third-film, made on female lead-role to earn the gross more than Rs.100 crore net in India after Kahaani (2012) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). Alia Bhatt learned morse codes for the film. 2018 was the 6th year of Alai Bhatt in Bollywood and Raazi was her tenth film. From the ten films that she had done until 2018, Raazi was the 8th film to be produced by Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt watched several old Hindi films to learn Urdu so that she can speak confidently while filming the movie.

