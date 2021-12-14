Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Get Hitched Soon? Check Out Their Wedding Date, Venue & More

After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s much talked about wedding, fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting the two stars to join the 'married' club. With a lot of speculations hovering around the wedding of the two, Bollwyoodlife has got a scoop about the most awaited wedding in tinsel town and the venue that has been shortlisted.

The entertainment portal had earlier revealed that the wedding has been postponed for a year and that the duo would be hitched in December 2022 or January 2023.

And according to reports by the portal, the couple will now exchange vows in Mumbai. A source close to the development apparently informed that the two stars have ditched the idea of a destination wedding and hence, will get married in Mumbai with close friends and family in attendance.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to tie the knot soon?

The source shared that the two stars don't t want to enjoy a lavish wedding and that it will be a closed-knit affair as Ranbir and Alia, are very private individuals. The source added that Ranbir's uncles and Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt won't be able to travel too far and considering their convenience and happiness, Ranbir and Alia are ready to get hitched in Mumbai.

The source claimed that the two stars finalized Taj Land Ends as their wedding venue. Earlier, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, the actor opened up about his wedding plans with Alia Bhatt. He had shared that their wedding could have been in 2020 if not for the COVID-induced lockdown.

He had also said that he does not want to jinx it and that he wants to execute that goal in his life very soon. The buzz surrounding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has been on for the past few years ever since the couple made their relationship official.

Time and again, there are even speculations about the two stars waiting for their new pad to get constructed so that they could move in together after the wedding.

Earlier, after Diwali in November, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went on to check the construction of the latter's new house, Krishna Raj Bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. Apart from the two, Ranbir's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor were also spotted at the site of an under-construction bungalow.

IMAGE: Instagram/Ranbir_Kapoor