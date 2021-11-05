Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's New Diwali Pic Gets Fans Excited; Sparks Wedding Speculation

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took the internet by storm with their loved-up Diwali pics. The couple, who has been dating for a while now, is one of the most popular pairs in Bollywood. The couple's adorable photo was not only a treat for their fans but also sparked their wedding rumours yet again.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt wished her fans a happy Diwali 2021 with a photo of her and Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, Alia Bhatt was dressed in a purple lehenga by Sabyasachi. She wore a pair of red and golden earrings to accessorise her look. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor looked his handsome best in a blue kurta with silver accents. Ranbir and Alia shared a hug and smiled at each other as they posed for their Diwali picture. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, "& some love ..Happy Diwali," and added a red heart and spark emoji.

The couple received a lot of love from Bollywood celebrities, including Jacquline Fernandes. Moreover, their adorable picture did not take much time to spark their wedding rumours. Thousands reacted to their loved-up Diwali photo as it went viral with fans gushing over 'Raalia' (Couple name given by their fans). A fan wrote, "Alexa play Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge Hum Dono LOVE IT," while another one commented, "Give me an inhaler I CAN'T BREATHE." Several users asked the couple to tie the knot soon as they wrote, "Get married already."

Alia and Ranbir to tie the knot soon?

The buzz surrounding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has been on for the past few years ever since the couple made their relationship official.

However, reports of them getting married in December are getting more attention after they made changes in their professional schedule. As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, Ranbir and Alia have made enough changes to their professional schedule which could accommodate their wedding in December. Ranbir has postponed the shooting of his upcoming film Animal to 2022.

The actor will also be busy with the promotions of Shamshera at the beginning of next year. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt only has the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi by the end of 2021.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt