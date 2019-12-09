The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranu Mondal: Ten Hilarious Memes Of 2019 You Cannot Miss

Bollywood News

Viral memes on Bollywood celebrities have always got the internet talking. Here are the best memes of 2019 that will surely tickle your funny bone. Have a look.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
viral memes

What else than creating memes could be a better way of entertaining people in today's era? Memes on Bollywood celebrities, their movies and posters take no time to storm the internet. Be it Alia Bhatt's hairstyle for Elle magazine, or singing sensation Ranu Mondal's series of trolls, netizens have left no stone unturned in showcasing their hilarious creativity. Here are ten memes of 2019 you surely cannot miss. 

2019 best viral memes on Bollywood celebrities and movies.

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor miffed with memes on Sadashiv Rao from Panipat? The actor answers

Panipat

Sui Dhaga

Also Read | Bhuvan Bam Or Alia Bhatt? Internet Blows Up With 'resemblance' Memes

War movie

Also Read | Baby Yoda Memes: Here are the best memes on the adorable Mandalorian character

Ranu Mondal

Also Read | Internet in frenzy over Google Pay's 'Rangoli' stamp; Best memes here

Deepika Padukone's purple dress at IIFA 2019

Also Read | War Movie: Some of the best memes from the movie on social media

Kalank 

 

Kabir Singh

Priyanka Chopra MET Gala

Ananya Panday 

Also Read | War Movie: Some Of The Best Memes From The Movie On Social Media

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG