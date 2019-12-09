Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranu Mondal: Ten Hilarious Memes Of 2019 You Cannot Miss

What else than creating memes could be a better way of entertaining people in today's era? Memes on Bollywood celebrities, their movies and posters take no time to storm the internet. Be it Alia Bhatt's hairstyle for Elle magazine, or singing sensation Ranu Mondal's series of trolls, netizens have left no stone unturned in showcasing their hilarious creativity. Here are ten memes of 2019 you surely cannot miss.

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Panipat

Sui Dhaga

These memes featuring Anushka’s crying face from Sui Dhaga are all over the internet 😂😂😭 wtf pic.twitter.com/e3fzazp4u4 — Samia (@SamiaWasid) August 19, 2018

War movie

Me when I see Elaichi in my biryani!#WarMemes pic.twitter.com/wXpxLaVWRc — Balbir Singh💥 (@Balbaasaur) August 28, 2019

Ranu Mondal

The MeMe Class OF#2019

.



Nd Best MeMe awrd goes to #Ranu_Mondal😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4LMl863BJK — Amit Choudhary (@AmitCho38960910) December 3, 2019

Deepika Padukone's purple dress at IIFA 2019

Deepika Padukone shared the meme made on her purple dress, will be laughed laughter https://t.co/SkkACdQ0Ah pic.twitter.com/KGVqNUeORd — CHANDAN SEN (@CHANDANSEN1998) September 20, 2019

Kalank

People who already booked tickets of Kalank and then see memes about "#KalankReview" be like : pic.twitter.com/gmNWA5aw0K — Azhar Shaikh (@shaikh_azhar_1) April 17, 2019

Kabir Singh

Priyanka Chopra MET Gala

No more Priyanka Chopra memes today. This is it 😂.....#MetGala pic.twitter.com/QzMFZnKrHd — Bhayanak Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) May 7, 2019

Ananya Panday

these ananya panday memes are so funny..😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bN3MHOKdWM — సెలూన్ సత్తిబాబు (@saloonsathibabu) November 28, 2019

