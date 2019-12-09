Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranu Mondal: Ten Hilarious Memes Of 2019 You Cannot Miss

What else than creating memes could be a better way of entertaining people in today's era? Memes on Bollywood celebrities, their movies and posters take no time to storm the internet. Be it Alia Bhatt's hairstyle for Elle magazine, or singing sensation Ranu Mondal's series of trolls, netizens have left no stone unturned in showcasing their hilarious creativity. Here are ten memes of 2019 you surely cannot miss.
November 24, 2019
Everyone around me after watching #Panipat trailer - WHAT! ARJUN KAPOOR!??? KAAAA!!!??? 🙄 #PanipatTrailer pic.twitter.com/k0c4feI75b— Gulshankumar Wankar (@GulshanMWankar) November 5, 2019
These memes featuring Anushka’s crying face from Sui Dhaga are all over the internet 😂😂😭 wtf pic.twitter.com/e3fzazp4u4— Samia (@SamiaWasid) August 19, 2018
Me when I see Elaichi in my biryani!#WarMemes pic.twitter.com/wXpxLaVWRc— Balbir Singh💥 (@Balbaasaur) August 28, 2019
The MeMe Class OF#2019— Amit Choudhary (@AmitCho38960910) December 3, 2019
.
Nd Best MeMe awrd goes to #Ranu_Mondal😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4LMl863BJK
Deepika Padukone shared the meme made on her purple dress, will be laughed laughter https://t.co/SkkACdQ0Ah pic.twitter.com/KGVqNUeORd— CHANDAN SEN (@CHANDANSEN1998) September 20, 2019
People who already booked tickets of Kalank and then see memes about "#KalankReview" be like : pic.twitter.com/gmNWA5aw0K— Azhar Shaikh (@shaikh_azhar_1) April 17, 2019
*Congress to BJP on 23rd may*#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/CrgESpn7aZ— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) May 13, 2019
No more Priyanka Chopra memes today. This is it 😂.....#MetGala pic.twitter.com/QzMFZnKrHd— Bhayanak Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) May 7, 2019
these ananya panday memes are so funny..😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bN3MHOKdWM— సెలూన్ సత్తిబాబు (@saloonsathibabu) November 28, 2019
