Bhuvan Bam Or Alia Bhatt? Internet Blows Up With 'resemblance' Memes

Bhuvan Bam and Alia Bhatt have been attacked with memes and trolls on the internet. These memes began with a post by Bhuvan which was a close up of his face. A person on Twitter then pointed out the resemblance between Bam and Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

Here are some memes that were then circulated:

@Bhuvan_Bam bhai you are the new meme material...... I'm so proud of you my boi.....😂😂😂

LotsOf❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/tLWuFYE98U — Hiraj Rijal (@hirajrijal) November 23, 2019

Le Ranbir Kapoor pic.twitter.com/4BBpRMxFnE — Ankit Chauhan (@whorajput) November 24, 2019

Bhuvan Bam also joined in with the trolling and the memes. He tweeted about how he has started looking like his crush, which is Alia. He then said that they should go on a coffee date.

.⁦@aliaa08⁩ Please let’s go for a coffee date because I’ve started looking like my crush! pic.twitter.com/DFBDrEZM0v — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) November 24, 2019

Bhuvan Bam had recently published a new single named Ajnabee. The song got immense appreciation from the audience. He also acted in the video of the song alongside Apoorva Arora. Bhuvan was also a part of the show One Mic Stand on Amazon Prime Video. The YouTuber tried his luck with stand up comedy and was mentored by the stand-up comic Zakir Khan.

Alia Bhatt has also been busy with her upcoming movie Brahmastra. The actor will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie is all set to release in May 2020.

