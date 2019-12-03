Arjun Kapoor Miffed With Memes On Sadashiv Rao From Panipat? The Actor Answers

Arjun Kapoor will soon entice his fans in his much-awaited first historical drama, Panipat: The Great Betrayal. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The makers have released the trailer and the soundtracks from the film which have been positively received by the masses. While some fans are excited about the film, some have been curating several memes on Arjun's character from the film on social media. Arjun recently spoke with an online portal on the memes on Sadashiv Rao Bhau from the film, Panipat.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor On Failure: 'Two Bad Fridays Can’t Define Who I Am, I Am More Than That'

Arjun said that he gets upset when his character from a film gets trolled

Arjun revealed that he is all in for trolls and memes but they should not hurt the sentiments of other people. He further added that he takes it sportingly when he is trolled at a personal level but when a character of his is trolled, he finds it over the top. Arjun said that he loves memes. He added that he is the first person who laughs at himself.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon's Take On 'Panipat' Clashing With 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' At The Box Office

Arjun said even memes are being made on Virat Kohli despite the consistency

Arjun said that he has also hosted a roast so it is quite simple for him to go easy on himself. But he also added that a character like Sadashiv Rao Bhau is a martyr who has laid his life for his country. He also said that he has not seen a meme on freedom fighters like Shahid Bhagat Singh or Subash Chadra Bose. Arjun revealed that he is thus disappointed that memes are being made on an important personality like Sadashiv and nobody is doing anything about it. He also went on to say that this means that it is a business of convenience for them. The 2 States actor also revealed that he is okay with memes being made on him. He compared his situation with Indian Cricket Team skipper Virat Kohli who also gets trolled despite consistency.

Arjun also said that he wants to give a 'jadoo ki jhappi' to all those who make memes or troll him. His co-star Kriti also added that memes being made on a film is the best way to check the buzz surrounding that film. The film will be releasing on December 6, 2019.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Praises Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen For Launching Her New Book

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.