Alia-Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser Is Celebration Of Imperfect Families

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be collaborating for the second time in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. They first worked together in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019). The makers of RARKPK released the teaser on Tuesday, stoking fan curiosity.

3 things you need to know

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is scheduled to release on July 28.

The supporting cast of the film includes Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan among others.

Fans of Ranveer and Alia will be excited to see them share the screen space again after Gully Boy.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teases familiar setting

The teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was without any dialouges. Arjiit Singh’s voice and the background music led the teaser and conveyed that the film will be an emotional roller coaster ride. The teaser did give out some details, including scenes of Rocky and Rani's romance and its various stages, their disagreements and fallout. Will their love story have a happy conclusion? Nevertheless, the movie's storyline is still under the wraps and more information maybe be revealed in the trailer.

The glimpses from the movie are reminiscent of a typical Dharma film like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which had elements of family, romance, drama and a grand setting. If the teaser is anything to go by, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a family drama with a dash of humour. A solid ensemble cast, poignant moments and catchy songs will add more to the mix.

Meet Rocky and Rani in the new film

Earlier in May, the first look posters of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani were revealed. Alia’s posters featured her in two different sarees. In the first one, she is wore a bindi with purple saree. Another showed her accessorising her look with an earring set and a nose pin while she wore a white saree.

Ranveer Singh was shown in the film's posters in a youthful and a funky look. The actor shared two movie posters showing his different avatars. He could be seen posing in the first photo with his jacket partially open. He wore sunglasses and a gold chain. In the other outfit, the actor could be seen smirking and dressed in a bejewelled jacket.

(Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's first looks from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in her first Hollywood film Heart of Stone. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra lined up. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, hasn't announced any more projects as of now.